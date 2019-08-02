Mogonga book date against Namwela in the last four

Mogonga PAG High School face debutants Namwela in today's boys' volleyball semi-final as the national secondary schools enter Day 4 today.

Mogonga, the Nyanza region champions also known for their athletics exploits, saw off Shimoni 3-0 (23-23, 25-16, 25-21) in their last pool match.

In the other semi-finals, Langata face Rift Valley's Lelmokwo from Rift Valley, who bundled out Central region champions Tetu after a straight-sets win.

In another match, Langata overcame Namwela 3-1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23) to finish top of their group. Eastern's Matiliku won their only game of the tournament after a 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18). Mogonga assistant coach Gladys Keyaga said they will not underrate Namwela.

“In the game against Shimoni, we largely fielded our second team and rested regulars in readiness for the semi-finals. We expect to win against Namwela and qualify to the finals,” said Keyaga.

Lelmokwo's coach Rotich said: “We lost against Mogonga in the first game but I'm happy we have recovered from the setback and reached semi-finals. We hope to meet Mogonga again in the finals,” said Rotich.

In the girls' category, Kwathanze and Soweto Academy will renew their rivalry today in the semis. It will be a repeat of last year's finals where Kwathanze beat Soweto Academy.

According to Soweto coach Johnstone Makabwa, his team is on a revenge mission. “We expected to meet Kwathanze at some point. We are going for victory in the semis,” said Makabwa.

In the other semi-final, 2017 finalists Cheptil will face off with Central's Passenga. Cheptil, coached by Anne Birgen, laboured to beat Bishop Sulumeti 3-1 (25-21, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22) in a Group 'A' match.

Birgen said: “We have not come here to joke. We are here to win against Pasenga and qualify to the finals.”

Kwathanze easily beat Passenga 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-15) in the last Group 'B' match. Soweto overcame St Anne's Sega Girls 3-0 (25-20, 25-11, 26-24) to send the Nyanza representatives home. Coast's St. John's Kaloleni won their only game, beating Northern region's Makaror 3-0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-5).