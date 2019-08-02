Bale’s inability to speak the language is an insult to Madrid

Gareth Bale’s inability to speak in Spanish after six years at Real Madrid is an ‘insult to the people you’re working for,’ according to the club’s former boss - and Bale’s fellow Welshman - John Toshack.

The Welsh winger has found himself isolated at times during his spell in the Spanish capital and has come under criticism for his lack of language skills while at the club.

Bale has three years left to run on his current deal at the Bernabeu and while he looked set to depart for China this summer, he now appears to have a stay of execution in Spain.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been brutally clear in the media that Bale plays no part in his plans for the upcoming season but for former Wales and Madrid boss Toshack, the 30-year-old has not done enough to integrate himself in the way of life. “Come out Gareth, do an interview, speak yourself,” Toshack said on BBC Radio 5 Live, as cited by Diario AS.

“It’s not gone down well at all here in Spain, and it saddens me. You’ve been here six or seven years now. You don’t speak the language. That’s an insult to the people that you’re working for.

“He’s been important in Real Madrid. It’s just a great pity that he hasn’t engaged himself a little bit more with the country that he’s living in, with the supporters that are there every week. “Gareth, come on. Take a little bit of time out and learn the language.”

Zidane is said to be unshakeable in his stance that Bale is not part of his plans and has made clear the Wales forward faces an extended exile from Real’s first-team squad.

The sudden breakdown of Bale’s proposed transfer to Jiangsu Suning has left the 30-year-old in an excruciating position, which is set to continue as long as Zidane is manager.