Mwamba lead overall standings as 7s circuit heads to Kisumu

Mwamba lead the overall national Sevens circuit standings after two tournaments.

Fresh from winning the Kabeberi Sevens in Meru over the weekend, Kevin Wambua's charges have 39 points, two better of their closest challengers KCB.

Champions Homeboyz are third with 32 points alongside Nakuru RFC. Menengai Oilers are in fifth on 27 points, three better of Nondies in sixth.

Masinde Muliro University are tied in the seventh position with fellow varsity outfit Strathmore Leos on 20 points while Impala lie ninth on 18 points. Mean Machine complete the top 10 teams with 12 points.

And with two different winners so far, coaches expect one of the most competitive circuit this year.

KCB coach Dennis Mwanja, who saw his side lose in the semis to Mwamba at KinoruStadium, said: "We are in a good position and we will get better as the circuit progresses. Credit to the boys. We played our hearts out but Mwamba were the better team on the day.”

Nakuru's coach Mitch Ocholla will be hoping his side can go one place better at the Dala Sevens in the next two weeks after losing in the semifinals at Kakamega and Meru. "We are hoping our luck strikes in Kisumu. The margins in Sevens are minimal and our dream is to reach the final in Kisumu," said Ocholla.

Mwamba's Wambua believes the race for the top prize is wide open with six good teams in the mix. "We have a lot of good teams in the circuit. Every team has improved and it's going to get even more interesting with four tournaments to go,” he said.

Wambua hailed his side's defence and composure while winning their home tournament. "Our tackling and alignment in defence helped us carry the day,” noted Wambua.