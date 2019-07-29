Strathmore coach hails his side after win over Titans

Strathmore University Scorpions head coach Meshack Senge is looking to build on yesterday’s win over Kenyatta University Titans in the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League second leg.

After a comfortable 2-0 win Senge praised his side’s display despite the scoreline being lenient.

The Scorpions finally got their rhythm after a scrappy start to the season and won their third match, with three draws to date — a tally that lifts them to second on 12 points, two less than table-toppers United States International University (USIU)-A.

Strathmore, who boast a better goal difference on the standings, relied on Gilly Okumu’s goal-scoring prowess as she gave them the lead in the third minute to mark a decent start. Diana Akinyi’s 30min flick sealed the victory. Being back where they belong, Senge has urged his charges to hit the ground running and atone for last season’s second-place finish with the second leg ideal to stamp authority at the top.

“The girls did well and it’s down to consistency and hard work after a slow start. We have found our rhythm and today, we could have scored more had we converted our chances. We have the opportunity to extend our dominance in the second leg,” said Senge.

Despite the defeat KU’s Moses Kagochi is determined to turn around the season.

“Results have not been forthcoming but we cannot cry. We have to make amends. Destiny lies in our own hands. The end of the break comes in handy as I can now work with a full squad, something we were unable to since April,” said Kagochi.

KU remain second last with two points. They have lost five and drawn two. With results in a downward spiral, the Titans might drop back to the super league after just a season in the top flight.

Elsewhere, men’s Super League side Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) hammered Kisumu Youngsters 3-0. Michael Mugo’s double in the 20th and 24th minute and Sydney Rubia’s 45th minute sealed the points. MSC climb to second spot as Youngsters languish in eighth place in the 12-team league.