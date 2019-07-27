Police cruise as Telkom falter

Govan Mbeki’s 50th minute strike was all that Kenya Police needed to overcome a spirited Sports Authority of India side to win the Astro-turf tournament at the Sikh Union yesterday.

Experience was vital for Police who dominated the Indian’s and denied them possession with Willis Okeyo dictating play from the centre of the field.

Meanwhile, Telkom were left undone by Magudula Bhavani’s 29th minute strike as SAI women got the better of the KHU Premier League defending champions.

The 10-time African champions succumbed to their first defeat in the tournament, a result that coach Jos Openda said was a wake up call. The difference in the game was the perfection of basics and the high pressing by SAI side that made the game look simple and Openda, despite being happy with the result, observed that lack of sponsorship has started to hit the team hard.

Green Sharks prevailed in a shootout to beat hosts Sikh Union 3-2 after playing for a 1-1 draw in regular time. Daniel Obunyasi’s sixth minute goal was cancelled out by Harvir Gathaurae’s skilful strike in the 18th minute. Samwel Mucheke was the hero in the shootout, slotting in the winning goal.