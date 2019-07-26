Telkom reign supreme at Astroturf tourney

Evergreen Jacquline Mwangi scored a brace as Telkom overpowered United States International University Africa (USIU) 2-1 in the ongoing astroturf tournament at the Sikh Union yesterday.

Mwangi netted in the 35th and 42nd minutes respectively for the now self-sponsored outfit after both sides played to a goalless score in the opening two quarters.

Veronica William scored a consolation goal for the students in the 49th minute.

Telkom coach, Judy Apiyo lauded the players for the good performance but was quick to note they will have to better their conversion rate.

“Another good performance from the players and our hunger was evident from the first whistle. We waited for our moments and utilised our chances but we need to work on our conversion rate," observed Apiyo.

Her opposite number John Kabuu, who got the opportunity to see how to solve their goal-scoring problems particularly with lethal striker Vivian Esimi out for a while with an injury, said they can only get better.

"The match gave me the chance to observe how well we can score more goals and win matches as Vivian remains sidelined," said Kabuu. "We have experimented midfielder Rhoda Kuiru as a forward today and I think she can play in that position. Now she needs to do more because we are short of options."

At the same time, Sports Authority of India (SAI) beat Green Sharks in a resounding 4-0 victory.

The Indians were a joy to watch as they tore a disjointed Sharks backline.

SAI coach, Primod Shingade welcomed the win after his side succumbed to national men team 3-1 on Sunday, a development he blamed on the weather.

He said: "This was an electric performance and the boys were quick on the ball. We have adjusted to the tough climatic condition and I think we have to win the tournament."

Sharks' coach Ben Owaga said it was a learning process as they seek to perfect on the basics.

"The difference today was that the opposition was good at basics which was our main undoing. It was, however, a good experience for the boys to play with an international team."

Efforts to stop free-scoring SAI proved futile as Vashudev (12th), Singh Diljeet (15th) and a double from Minz Ralat (42, 52nd minutes) dismantled Sharks.