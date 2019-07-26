Team Kenya to go into camp after AAG and World Championship in Doha

Having experienced haphazard and poor preparation prior to the 2016 Rio Olympics Games, Team Kenya is keen to make amends this time around ahead of next year's bonanza in Tokyo

And Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed has directed officers in the ministry, in conjunction with NOC-K and Kenya National Sports Council, to put Team Kenya in Camp immediately after the All Africa Games and the World Championships to focus on the preparation of the games.

All Africa Games are set for August 19-31 in Rabat, Morocco.

Speaking during the launch of the event on Wednesday in a Nairobi hotel, Amina said the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have come at a time when the ministry has the Sports Fund in place to support the great athletes.

“I am confident the Sports Fund will have a great impact on the preparation and participation of our Kenyan team. The ministry is committed to ensuring that the Fund is managed with utmost prudence and transparency to empower our sportsmen and women,” she said.

Amina at the same time said the Ministry shall constitute the Steering Committee for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics immediately after the All African Games to spearhead the development toward the Tokyo event.

“Drawing from past lessons, I will personally supervise the management of this process to ensure logistical details are addressed seamlessly to allow athletes to only focus on the games. The National Olympic Committee (NOC-K) will provide monthly updates regarding the state of preparations,” observed Amina.

Amina challenged team Kenya to surpass their last performance, where they bagged 13 medals— six golds, six silver and a bronze

“ I am confident the Team Kenya for Tokyo 2020 will defend and improve the performance registered in Rio 2016 on and off the field. Olympics is a great moment for us to celebrate our national unity and relish in the greatness of our sportspersons,” said Amina

She continued: “ I request the private sector to partner with us in order to best prepare the team. I want to confirm that I have full confidence in the leadership and management of NOC-K. They will uphold the values of transparency, accountability and integrity. We have learnt lessons from the past. We want to ensure that they never recur. I promise to do my best to support the team and lead from the front.”