Van Buuren unveil unchanged Simbas squad for Victoria Cup fixtures

Kenya Simbas assistant coach Albert Van Buuren has named an unchanged side for their opening Victoria Cup clash against Zambia and Zimbabwe in the next two weeks.

The Simbas play Zambia on Saturday in Kitwe and will face off against rivals Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on August 3.

The tactician has gone for the side that retained the Elgon Cup after beating Uganda 29-21 on aggregate in Kampala a fortnight ago.

Van Buuren described Zambia as an unknown quantity, saying he expects a stern test from them at their backyard.

"It will be a tough test. Kenyans have never played Zambia at the 15's level. We have played in the shorter version of the game and they have been improving in the longer version of the game so we can't underestimate them," added Van Buuren. He said they the side is brimming with confidence after retaining the Elgon Cup.

"The boys displayed mental strength to beat the Ugandans at their backyard and they are relishing the challenge. They will be looking forward to the match against Zambia on Saturday,” he added.

Skipper Peter Kilonzo was upbeat about his team's chances of bagging the Victoria Cup. "We have a very good squad and I like our chances. We are getting better with each game and I hope we win both our away games,” said Kilonzo.

The team left yesterday morning for Zambia and the return leg is scheduled for August 24 in Nairobi. Simbas will also host Zimbabwe on September 21. Venues for both matches will be be announced later by the union.

Squad: Oscar Sorano (KCB), Toby Francombe (Nondies), Melvin Thairu (Quins), Simon Muniafu (Impala), Malcolm Onsando (Quins), Andrew Amonde (KCB), Monate Akuei (Nakuru), Elkeans Musonye (Impala), Samson Onsomu (Impala), Charles Kuka (USIU), Billy Omondi (Impala), Johnstone Mungau (Kabras), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Jacob Ojee (KCB) and Anthony Odhiambo (Impala).

Replacements: Griffin Musila (KCB), Patrick Ouko (KCB), Curtis Lilako (KCB), Shem Joseph (Impala), Fidel Oloo (Nondies), Michael Wanjala (KCB), Charles Tendwa (South Coast Pirates) and Isaac Njoroge(KCB).