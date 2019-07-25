Kisumu Day in bullish mood ahead of nationals

Nyanza region secondary schools Under-19 football champions Kisumu Day are in a bullish mood ahead of the national secondary school's Term Two games.

Head coach Booker Odhiambo said they will go for the ultimate prize when the games get underway on Tuesday next week.

“Our target is the national title. The boys are relishing a chance to represent Kenya at the East Africa school games scheduled for Arusha in mid-August,” Odhiambo said.

He added: “We know it will not be easy but the boys are raring to go. We are not underdogs but favourites. We want this title to remain in Nyanza.”

Kisumu face Nairobi champions Dagoretti, Ebwali (Western) and debutants Mbooni (Eastern) while Group 'B' has Shimba Hills former giants St Anthony's Kitale and last year's finalists Olbolsat.

Yesterday, Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Western Region said Ebwali will represent the area and not St Peter's Mumias. He said he is not aware of an appeal filed by St Peter's.

“We are in a tough pool but I'm confident we will emerge top of the group,” he added. In 2014, Kisumu Day reached the finals but lost 1-0 to Kakamega High while in 2015, Kisumu lost in the semi-finals in Machakos.

Yesterday, Odhiambo said they will conclude their friendly matches today. Kisumu Day have recorded mixed results in their recent friendlies. They beat Kisumu Hot Stars 1-0, succumbed 3-2 to Manyatta United and recorded barren draw against former national champions Kakamega High.

“We have had a good build-up and I'm satisfied with the preparations so far,” Odhiambo noted. He expressed confidence that the players will withstand the pressure of playing at home.

In next week's championships, soccer Under-19 will be held at Kisumu Boys and Kisumu Day with Kisumu National Polytechnic hosting volleyball. Netball will be played at Kisumu Girls.