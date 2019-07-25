Close

Juniors runners hope to slay senor counterparts in Nyanza show

Kisii University to host Nyanza South championships

In Summary

• They moved the championship from Gusii Stadium to Kisii University because the stadium's track is bigger by 20 metres.

• Mogonga High Principal and coach Haron Onchonga said he will field a strong team of 25 athletes

by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
25 July 2019 - 05:00
Mary Moraa in past race
Image: FILE

The women's 400m will be the star attraction at the Nyanza South region track and field championships to be held at Kisii University tomorrow.

The event has attracted world relays 4x400m mixed relay bronze medallist Maureen Thomas and Africa Under-20 gold medallist Mary Moraa.

They will be joined by Mogonga PAG's quartet of Africa Under 18 silver medalist Linda Kageha, national secondary schools 400m champion Mercy Oketch, national secondary schools 4x400m relay gold medalists Loice Morara aka Mzungu and Sara Orobi.

 

Kenya Air Force's Elijah Matayo, who was red-carded during their championship, will try his luck in 100 and 200m. Dominic Ndigiti, who narrowly missed a place in the All Africa Games-bound team is expected to dominate the men's race walking event. Experienced marathoner Sammy Nyokaye will lead the Mochenwa Athletics camp team which also has Dickson Simba.

Marathoners Lorna Nyabochoa and Beatrice Begi will lead the Keroka Athletics Training camp while Morocco-bound Venice Nyagisera is favourite in 400m hurdles.

Yesterday, Mogonga High Principal and coach Haron Onchonga said he will field a strong team of 25 athletes. “In 400m, expect fireworks. I expect Oketch, Orobi and Morara will give Moraa and Maureen a run for their money. The girls have vowed to beat their seniors,” he said.

Others, who will represent Mogonga, are national secondary schools 800m champion Pesi Leshoo, jumper Evans Kipruto, sprinter Brian Tinega, and race walker Lena Nanjala.

Athletics Kenya (AK)  Nyanza South region treasurer David Ogechi said they expect about 200 athletes to participate. “AK has made it very clear that athletes for national trials must be from affiliates so we expect a big number and a highly competitive event,” added Ogechi.

He said they moved the championship from Gusii Stadium to Kisii University because the stadium's track is bigger by 20 metres.

 

 

 

 

 

