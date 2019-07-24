Three more players ditch Kisii RFC

Former Kenya Cup side Kisii RFC suffered another blow after three more players decamped to Top Fry Nakuru RFC.

Yesterday, Kisii RFC secretary Joseph Okong'o confirmed the departures of Amos Obae, Rodgers Gworo and Felix Omondi. Obae and Gworo were part of Nakuru's team that took part in the Kakamega Sevens last weekend.

They join Ian Amara and John Ochar who signed for Homeboyz, Ian Amara who decamped to Resolution Impala Saracens and Aggrey Kitoi who returned to Silverstone Kisumu RFC.

The players were key in Kisii's qualification to the Kenya Cup in 2017 and their departure is likely to derail Kisii's KRU Championship campaign this season.

During the first series of the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit, the Kakamega Sevens, Kisii RFC fielded seven debutants among them Cyrus Ombati, Amos Cornelius, Walter Aiko, Dominic Mogendi and Eric Juma, according to the club's acting team manager George Sagini.

“These are young players and represented the team for the first time in Kakamega. They gave a good account of themselves against eventual winners KCB, Kabras and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology,” said Sagini.

Kisii lost all their Division One matches and were relegated to Division Two. The club is, however, unlikely to take part in this weekend's Kabeberi Sevens in Meru due to lack of funds.