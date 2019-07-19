Luseneka and Masaisai join Malkia strikers as they resume training ahead of Inter-continental qualifiers

Kenya Prisons’ duo of setter Joy Lusaneka and left attacker Pamela Masaisai rejoined the national women’s volleyball team that begun non-residential training ahead of next month’s Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers in Italy.

The two were among the seven dropped from the Africa Cup of Nations squad last month.

The two joined 14 other players, who are fresh from finishing second behind Cameroon in recently concluded African Nation Cup in Egypt at the Moi Stadium, Indoor Arena, Kasarani yesterday.

Lusaneka and Masaisai were dropped alongside Esther Mutinda, Caroline Sirengo, Linzy Jeruto, Lorine Chebet and Jemima Siangu before the team left for the biennial event in Cairo last month.

Malkia Strikers, under the stewardship of FIVB attached coach Shailen Ramdoo, has been drawn in tough pool 'F' alongside hosts Italy, Netherlands and Belgium in the August 1-5 event.

Asked whether there would be more changes in the team ahead of the Intercontinental qualifier, Ramdoo was non-committal. He said: "The Italy event will be a chance for the young ones to impress and a learning curve as well.

“Going to Italy has to be beneficial to the players' experience. But again, it will be an exposure to the young ones and in a way a build-up ahead of the All Africa Games in Morocco later next month,” he noted.

The tactician, however, noted that he will be keen to improve the team set up saying lots of old habits from players will have to go.

Meanwhile, the fifth leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation national league heads to Katakwa, Busia County today.

However, few matches will be on the card with Prisons teams shelving their respective matches to focus on the Prisons Championship at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru.

KVF Sports organizing Secretary Ismail Chege confirmed that matches with teams from the Prison will be shelved and it remains to be seen if there would be changes in fixtures. Prisons' teams in the league include Kenya Prisons, Mombasa, Nairobi and Western.