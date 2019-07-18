Kenya Cup returnees Kisumu RFC eye three more signings

After confirming seven new signings, Kenya Cup returnees Silverstone Kisumu RFC are eyeing three loan signings from last year’s Kenya Cup losing finalists Kabras Sugar.

Kisumu’s technical director, Shellan Nyawira, yesterday said: “So far seven new players have put pen to paper. We are in talks with Kabras to loan us, three players.”

He confirmed that the club has so far signed utility back Aggrey Kitoi from financially troubled KRU Championship side Kisii RFC, scrumhalf Caleb Rotich (Catholic Monks), Ken Oduor (Menengai Oilers) and Rayn Moses (Maseno University). Other new signings are fullback Mike Owiye and winger Tony Wambogo. He said the club lost Alvin Wanjala who joined Homeboyz.

He also said a new technical bench will handle the team in the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series in the absence of Howard Okwemba who guided the team to Kenya Cup. Okwemba will return when the 15’s season resumes," added Nyawira.

Dick Orongo, popularly known as Daddy, will handle the 7’s team while George Henry is the strength and conditioning coach. Buess Nyangina is the team manager.

Commenting on the first round of the National Sevens Circuit draws, Nyawira termed their Group ‘B’ draw against Mwamba, Nondescripts and Mean Machine as interesting. “All the four teams play a very fast game but our team is eager to go out there and compete,” added Nyawira.

At the same time, Kenya Cup returnees Western Bulls have confirmed Teddy Akala as the field captain. Coach Bram Shikanda said Akala, who is one of the team’s longest-serving players, joins overall captain Treasure Odundo while Allan Kisiti remains the vice-captain.

“He is the most experienced player and his vast experience will come in handy during our 15’s campaign,” said Shikanda.

He said the team is ready for this weekend’s Kakamega 7’s which they are co-hosting with Kabras Sugar.

“We are in the group of death against defending champions Homeboyz, Impala Saracens and Menengai Oilers but the boys are ready for the challenge ahead,” he added.

Shikanda further revealed that the team has lined up six new signings. “From our end, we have completed the formalities. We are waiting for KRU to endorse the signings. We hope this will happen by the end of the week,” Okwemba noted.