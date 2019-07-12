Impala beef up squad ahead of the season

Impala have signed six players in readiness for the 2018-2019 Kenya Cup season.

The Sarries have captured Homeboyz's number eight Steve Otieno with Israel Soi making a return to the club after a two-year hiatus at the Homeboyz.

Alvin Marube joins the Gazelles from Championship side Kisii while prop Brian Munene links up with the side from Strathmore Leos. Impala have also signed Blak Blad duo of Givens Onyango and Brian Marube.

The club has kept hold of the team's spine from last season including Kenya internationals Samson Onsomu, Elkeans Musonye, Sammy Oliech as well as Xavier Kipngetich, Anthony Odhiambo and Davis Makori among others.

The Ngong-Road outfit was bundled out in Kenya Cup playoffs at the quarterfinal stage, losing 29-24 to Harlequins. They also suffered an embarrassing 37-7 defeat to Kabras in the Enterprise Cup final.

Impala's attention will shift to the start of the National Sevens Series which starts in Kakamega with Osir handling the team. Osir expressed confidence in the performance of the team during the Sevens circuit.

“Last year, we struggled on the circuit. We were not consistent to challenge the top sides but this time around, we have a settled squad which can compete,” added Osir.

Impala are in Pool 'A' of the Kakamega Sevens alongside champions Homeboyz, Western Bulls and Menengai Oilers. Osir termed the pool tricky. "It's a tough and very competitive pool and all the four teams are evenly matched. However, we are ready for the challenge," he said.

Elsewhere, Kenya Cup outfit Menengai Oilers yesterday feted their best players of the season. Nickson Ochieng was voted Player of the season while Derrick Keyonga walked away with the top points scorer award.

Management Player of the Year Award went to Emmanuel Odera while Frank Atiti scooped the Most Improved Player award.

Hillary Malweyi was awarded as the Upcoming Player of the Year. Oilers finished eighth in the Kenya Cup in their debut season and are eyeing the playoffs next season.