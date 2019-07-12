Brewers to play two international friendlies as a build-up ahead of new season

Tusker head coach Robert Matano is planning two high profile matches in a foreign country as part of their build-up for the forthcoming Kenyan Premier League season.

Tusker will be gunning for their 12th league title and Matano has hinted of preparing his charges for the task outside the country as a way of boosting their confidence and the bond in the playing unit.

The former champions resumed training last week at their Ruaraka grounds under the stewardship of the experienced tactician, who has refuted ringing massive changes to his playing unit which finished fourth last season.

The league-winning coach reckons that with quality additions to his striking front, the club will be a force to reckon with in the new season.

The former AFC Leopards coach has also disclosed his plan of elevating outstanding players from Tusker Youth to the senior team to serve as back up in case of injuries as well as prepare them for their transition to competitive football.

“We resumed training last week and the turn out has been good so far. All players are back and we are gearing up for the new season.

"I am looking to maintain the squad I have and make quality additions in the striking department.

"I also intend to integrate two to three players from our youth club as a way of giving them experience and ensuring we have back up.

"We have plans to play two test matches in a foreign country for the boys to get used to a new environment and boost their confidence and the bond between them,” said the tactician.

The club’s captain Peter Nzuki on his part asserted that they will end their three-year trophy drought should they build on their last season’s second leg run. Tusker began the season on a low note but fortunes swung in their favour midway and managed to finish in the top five.

“Last season, we had a false start but finished positively and I think we will achieve something this season if we build on from where we left. Our pre-season is going on well and I believe the coach will outline the team’s objective for the new season and plot to achieve it,” observed Matano