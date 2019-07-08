Close

Ivory Coast make it to quarter finals

In Summary

• Had hard fought 1-0 win over Mali

by MESCHACK KISENGE
Sports
08 July 2019 - 21:29
Wilfred Zaha.
Wilfred Zaha.
Image: BBC

Ivory Coast have qualified to the quarter finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after their hard fought 1-0 win over Mali at the Suez Stadium in a round of 16 encounter.

The match dubbed "West African Derby" brought the two football giants who labored for a goalless first half but Wilfred Zaha proved the difference in the 75th minute.

 

The want-away Crystal Palace winger plundered home the match winner in favor of the Elephants after a long pass from the goalkeeper.

The two-time champions join Algeria, Nigeria,South Africa, Senegal and Benin in the final eight.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MESCHACK KISENGE
Sports
08 July 2019 - 21:29

Most Popular

  1. I want to do it for ‘big boss’ Keshi - Ahmed Musa
    22h ago Football

  2. Striker Allan Wanga retires from international duty
    10h ago Football

  3. Bwire emerges hero as Kariobangi Sharks maul Everton
    1d ago Football

  4. AFCON games severely damaged by piracy
    22h ago Football

  5. Messi slams ‘Brazil fix’ after Copa red card
    22h ago Football

Latest Videos