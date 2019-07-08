Ivory Coast make it to quarter finals

Ivory Coast have qualified to the quarter finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after their hard fought 1-0 win over Mali at the Suez Stadium in a round of 16 encounter.

The match dubbed "West African Derby" brought the two football giants who labored for a goalless first half but Wilfred Zaha proved the difference in the 75th minute.

The want-away Crystal Palace winger plundered home the match winner in favor of the Elephants after a long pass from the goalkeeper.

The two-time champions join Algeria, Nigeria,South Africa, Senegal and Benin in the final eight.