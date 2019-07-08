39 years of long wait as Namwela returns to national school games

Kenya national secondary Schools Sports Association(KSSSA) returnee Namwela boys volleyball team are keen to fill the shoes of banned Malava Boys at the games later this month in Nyanza.

Namwela won against St. Patrick’s Iten in the finals of the Western Region games and now they will make a return to the event since 1981.

Teams coach Isaac Muresia said they are out to represent the region the best way they know how and leave a mark just like the multiple national champions Malava have done in previous events.

“We are keen to represent the region just like Malava having been doing in the past. If you at the pooling, we stand a better chance to advance. We will line up against Lang’ata from Nairobi and the previous record indicate no Nairobi team has won against Western teams and we want to keep the record,” said Muresia.

The tactician noted they will be banking on the experience and exposure of beach volleyball under 18duo of Kevin Muyelele and Asbel Kipkemboi to excel.

Muyelele and Kipkemboi, were in the Kenya team to the Rwanda memorial championships.

“We are well known for producing the best traditional songs at the national music festivals, but this time around we return to the national on different capacity well aware of what we want. The two players have been very instrumental but lets just say we have enough depth in the squad who are ready and willing to perform.” Muresia.