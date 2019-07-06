Kundu, Wanyama ready to make amends at African Nations Cup

As the African Nation Cup gets underway in Cairo, Egypt tomorrow, Malkia Strikers' liberos, Aggripina Kundu and Elizabeth Wanyama, are keen to revitalise the reception department, which has been a letdown on numerous occasions.

While Kundu has been a regular in recent times, Wanyama, on the other hand, missed last month’s All Africa Games qualifiers in Uganda and makes a come back to the team.

Kundu, who features for former Kenya Volleyball Federation champions — Kenya Pipeline — said she has picked valuable lessons during the training sessions under FIVB coach, Shailen Ramdoo and which she hopes to use ahead of the eight-day event.

“The training sessions have been amazing. Ramdoo has made me notice that there is more to just receiving the balls. I’m optimistic of a good championship, not just me but every player that will be given a chance,” said Kundu.

Wanyama, who turns up for league champions Kenya Prisons, shared Kundu's sentiments saying: “We are learning a lot and so far so good. We will go out of our way to ensure we give out best shot in the championship and hopefully results will come our way.”

KVF technical director David Lung'aho said the poor reception cry is a thing of the past now if the thorough training they have had under Ramdoo is anything to go by.

Lung’aho said they have put more emphasis on the department during training and believes they have tightened the loose ends.

“For sure, reception has on many occasions been our main undoing, denying us a chance to win matches that we could have won with ease and now that we have been working under Ramdoo — I believe the two liberos have mastered the art,” said Lung’aho.

“It’s out there that whenever we get our reception right, then everything else falls in place and I believe the team is going to perform well.”

Wanyama, Lung'aho, Josp Barasa and team doctor Charles Maina will join the team today.