Koyonzo vows to beat giants Kakamega High in Prescott Cup final

Minnows Koyonzo have vowed to beat national secondary schools 15’s champions Kakamega High School in tomorrow’s Western Region Prescott final.

Koyonzo coach Eliud Okwemba said despite being underdogs, his team is relishing the game against the rugby powerhouse. “It will be a tough final but we are prepared for it,” said Okwemba. During the league, the teams drew 3-3 and both qualified to the finals unbeaten.

Kakamega’s Amos Wamanga said his team will not underrate Koyonzo. “It is a team which has improved a lot and we expect them to give us a run for our money. However, I’m confident we shall emerge top,” said the coach.

He added: “The boys have improved since the last time we played Koyonzo and are determined not to let their supporters down.”

He added that the tournament has helped him sharpen his 2020 team.

“The Prescott Cup team largely comprises of Form three and two players, who will represent us next year. I’m confident these boys will help us retain our 15’s title,” Wamanga said.

He said his 15’s team has begun preparations for the East Africa Championships to be held in Arusha, Tanzania in August. The team, he said will play Prescott Cup Select side tomorrow.

According to the Prescott Cup coordinator Collins Wekesa, Bungoma High will play Friends School, Kamusinga in the plate final while Maseno School, coached by Paul Nyamita, will entertain Vihiga High in the third-place playoff.

Eight teams registered for the tournament which was introduced to help develop talent following the Ministry of Education’s move to have rugby 15’s and 7’s in the first term.