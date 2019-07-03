Former KCB coach said while Senegal are a cut above Stars, migne failed to stick to attack-minded approach

Former Harambee Stars assistant coach Frank Ouna believes the gulf in class between the team and Senegal is to blame for their 3-0 loss on Monday.

Stars who were seeking to upset the best-ranked team in the continent and sail to the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations, received football lessons as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat in the final Group C match staged at the June 30 Stadium, Egypt.

Stars, who finished with 10 men after right back Philemon Otieno was sent off for a second bookable offence, cracked in the second half allowing Liverpool ace Sadio Mane to net a brace and Ismaila Sarr to add the third goal, leaving their knockout hopes dangling at the edge of the cliff.

Kenyans have suffered similar defeats to the Lions of Teranga in the last three meetings. Stars lost with the same margin in 2004 and 1992 Afcon editions.

The defensive approach employed by Stars was on the receiving end of severe criticism by fans who argued that Senegal were beatable had the coach Sebastien Migne unleashed rather an attack-minded team.

Migne summoned three holding midfielders— Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo and Dennis Omino while Michael Olunga was deployed as the lone striker and starved of scoring chances.

Last week, pundits urged Migne to stick to the 4-4-2 formation which saw Kenya silence Tanzania 3-2 in the second group stage match but the Frenchman opted for his preferred 4-5-1 formation.

However, Ouna argues that Senegal were way above Stars in terms of class and struck when it mattered most unlike the Kenyan boys who struggled to encroach the final third.

“We did not fall because we were poor. The difference in class was rife even before kickoff and the result did not come as a surprise to me even though I must admit we could have done better especially in the second half. They are the best-ranked team in the continent and have the best players. I laud our boys for they really fought their hearts out. We had a good first half but clearly class won them (Senegal) in the second half. They capitalised on our mistakes, looked comfortable throughout and took their chances.”

Despite the defeat, the former KCB coach observed that the team will jet back home with lessons and the nine local-based players who are also in the Chan squad will play a major role in the team's qualification to the next year's tournament. Kenya will play Tanzania in the opening round this month with the winner set to face hosts Ethiopia or Djibouti.

“It was a good learning experience for the team and will come back home with a lot to offer to the other players in the Chan team, who boasts nine players currently in Egypt," noted Ouna