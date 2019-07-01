Davis Cup team to prepare in Spain ahead of the event

Kenya's Davis Cup team will travel to Spain for a three-week training camp beginning today (Monday).

After the camp, the team will travel to Morocco for three futures tennis tournaments in preparation for the All African Games which starts on August 19-31 in Rabat.

Ismail Changawa, Ibrahim Kibet, Kevin Cheruiyot and Sheil Kotecha are in the Davis Cup squad.

Tennis Kenya (TK) administrator Susan Adhiambo said the camp in Spain will be solid preparation not only for the All African Games but also the Davis Cup tournament which Kenya will be hosting in September.

"It's a two-pronged approach for our players as we look at winning medals. We also want to ensure we get promoted from Group 3 to Group 2," she added.

She said the surface in Spain is clay and will favour their preparations for the All African games and the Davis Cup.

"The surface is key and the three weeks in Spain will see them exposed to the best facilities and receive coaching from some of the top European coaches. That will aid their preparation for both tournaments ” added Adhiambo.

Changawa, who is Kenya's top-ranked player, welcomed the training camp in Spain. “This is good for us. The exposure and coaching will benefit us a lot because we will be meeting the best players on the continent at the All Africa Games and we want to do our country proud by winning medals at the All Africa Games,” added Changawa.