Battle royale awaits for Nairobi county schools ahead of games

Regulars in the Copa Coca Cola Under 16 boys and girls' football are wary of surging newcomers as the Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Sports Association Games enter the quarterfinals kick off today at Lenana School.

Though the U16 competition is expected to produce fireworks, the games will also feature Under 19 football, U19 volleyball and U19 girls' netball, all at the quarterfinal level. Teams will be battling for top honours and a chance to represent the region at the national games to be held in Kisumu between July 27 and August 4.

Defending champions Upper Hill play Moi Forces Academy in the first match while Dagoretti High battle it out with Ofafa Jericho. Fast-rising Uhuru High have a date with Waylight Secondary as hosts Lenana School entertain Lang'ata High.

Adversaries in the boys' category, Dagoretti High and defending champions Upper Hill have both booked a ticket to the region’s quarterfinals.

In the run-up to the finals, Dagoretti outplayed Moi Forces Academy 3-0, overran Kangemi Boys 6-0 and concluded their preliminaries to the regional round of eight with a 2-0 drubbing of Ndururuno High School.

Upper Hill advanced with a clean sheet too having won all their preliminary matches. They whitewashed Jamhuri 4-0 and followed up with 3-0 wins over Dandora and Sunshine High School.

The girls'defending champions, Olympic Mixed will have to contend with opposition from Our Lady of Mercy- Shauri Moyo as the up-and-coming Dagoretti Mixed invite Starehe Girls. Ruai Girls have been pitted against Highridge Girls, while Pangani Girls face-off with Buruburu.