21 officials in Nairobi for race-walk course

21 participants drawn across Africa have converged in Nairobi for the IAAF level four course for race walking judges at Kasarani.

The participants are drawn from ten countries, both French and English speaking for the very first time. Kenya is represented by George Kariuki, Mark Baraton and Benjamin Mbuthia.

Previously, the African Athletics Development Centre at Moi Stadium, Kasarani used to train English speaking officials.

Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Kenya have three representatives in the four-day seminar, while Egypt and South Africa have two. Senegal, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Congo and Nigeria represented by one delegate each for a total of 21.

On completion of the course, the judges will handle the major athletic events on the continent starting with next year's World under 20- championships and African athletic meetings for the next four years.

Director of AADC Ibrahim Hussein said he was encouraged by the turnout.

“I'm very much delighted with the number of participants who are here for this course. They will play an important role at the major athletics events,” added Hussein.

"As a country which produces world-class athletes, we need to start mentoring and producing officials who can perform at the highest level.”