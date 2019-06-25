Oloo says there is room for improvement for Lionesses

Kenya Lionesses coach Felix Oloo maintains the team has room for improvement despite a 44-13 demolition of Uganda in the first leg of the Elgon Cup over the weekend.

Oloo was satisfied with the performance of the team but said the bigger picture is the Rugby World Cup qualifiers in South Africa in August.

"The girls were superb and trust me, we will be in peak condition in the next two months,” said Oloo.

Kenya face Uganda, Madagascar and hosts South Africa with the winner qualifying for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next year. World Rugby will give the qualified side high-performance training ahead of the event. If Kenya fails to qualify through the African route, they will have a second shot through the repechage.

Oloo noted there are aspects the side has to work which include ball handling and the set pieces.

"Handling can be better and our line-out work both in terms of execution of the hooker and jumper needs to improve,” he added.

Oloo's side were clinical leading 27-0 at half time and the coach said the intense one and half month training worked for them.

"The girls have worked hard and are very competitive. We will let the foot of the gas pedal in the return leg in Kampala in three weeks time,” he added.