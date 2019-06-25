Njoroge, Nduva eye glory as Wahome makes a comeback

Champion Samuel Njoroge will lead a four-man Kenya amateur team to the KCB Karen Masters which tees off at the Par 72 Karen Country Club tomorrow.

Also in the mix is Nyali's star player Daniel Nduva who won last weekend's 56 hole Coronation Trophy in Nakuru.

Nduva is the immediate former Kenya Amateur match play champion and one of the most consistent amateur golfers at the moment.

Two times Coast Open Champion Mathew Wahome, also from Nyali is the sole junior player in the team.

Wahome, son of Junior Golf Foundation coast representative Alice Wahome has been known to be calm off the course, but on it he's a talisman for junior players.

He is making a comeback to the big stage after winning the recent Trans Nzoia Championship, a round of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC-formerly GOTY).

Njoroge and Nduva missed the cut in the Magical Kenya Open and will be hoping to make amends in the Sunshine Tour event.

"We have been practising at Karen over the past few days in order to familiarise with the course conditions. I'm glad that the few practice rounds are coming through really well. My aim is to make the cut and finish in the top 20 position, " said Njoroge who won the 57th FirstBank Lagos Amateur Golf Open at Ikoyi Club in his first visit to the West African country.

Njoroge was crowned the champion of the KAGC, formerly Goty, after winning last year’s Nyali Open.

He be joined by Simon Njogu of Great Rift Valley Resort.

Njogu coincidentally the reigning 2019 Muthaiga Open champion.

Njoroge, who turns out for Railway Club, has been posting good results since winning Mt Kenya Golf Championship, which was the first event in the 2019 KAGC Series.

A notable absentee is Muthaiga junior Mutahi Kibugu who was among the two juniors in the Kenya Open team and later played for Muthaiga at this year’s Tannahill Shield.

The four Kenyan amateurs are all single handicap players selected through Kenya Golf Union ranks.

The amateurs will join the 30 local professional players named recently to represent the country in the prestigious Sunshine Tour event.

Twenty-five professionals qualified from the PGK Order of Merit following the conclusion of the four leg KCB Road To The Masters.

Five others made it by virtue of making the cut at the Kenya Open 2019 and last year's Karen Master's.

They are Simon Ngige and Justus Madoya in this year's Kenya Open and Dismas Indiza, Riz Charania and Mohit Mediratta in the Karen Masters.

Meanwhile, foreigners mainly from down south and various parts of Africa are in the country well in time for the Karen Masters.

Uganda will field Philip Kasozi who qualified for the Kenya Open through the Safari Tour, last year's runner up Merrick Bremner who is being sponsored by Betway.