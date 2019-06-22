GSU, KCB volleyball teams win their respective ties to top league standing

Champions General Service Unit recorded two wins against Western Prisons’ and Vihiga County to move joint with Administration Police on the Kenya Volleyball Federation national league standing with 12 points.

GSU won against Western Prisons 3-0(25-10, 25-11, 225-22) before they extend the run with 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-20) win against Vihiga during the KVF fourth leg played at the Moi Stadium Voi in Taita Taveta County yesterday.

AP on another hand succumbed to Equity Bank 1-3(18-25, 25-21, 15-25, 22-25) in their first match before they regrouped to see off Nairobi Prisons 3-1(21-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-17).

The two sides have 12 points but GSU have two matches in hand and have a superior set ratio.

In other men’s results, Kenya Ports Authority inflicted Vihiga to a second loss of the day with 3-1(25-8, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23), as Prisons Mombasa overpowered their compatriot's Prisons Nairobi 3-0(25-21, 25-18, 25-19).

Prisons Mombasa later fell to KPA – 1-3(11-25, 25-22, 17-25, 23-25) in their tie with former champions Prisons Kenya winning against Western Prisons 3-0(27-25, 25-19, 25-16).

In the ladies category, KCB ascended to the top of the table standing with six points thanks to 3-0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-13) win over Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Champions Kenya Prisons are second with five points after winning against Ashton 3-0(25-21,25-17,25-12).

After the completion of the KVF yesterday, the stage is set for the Taita Taveta County open tournament set to played at the same venue today and tomorrow.