Record 13 teams for CECAFA Kagame cup

A record 13 teams have registered for this years 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup slated for Kigali, Rwanda next month.

Clubs that have so far confirmed their participation are Kenya’s Gor Mahia and Bandari, hosts Rayon Sport and APR, defending champions Azam of Tanzania KMC, KCCA, and Proline of Uganda. Others are Zanzibar’s KMKM, Djibouti’ AS Ports, Somali’s Heegan, and former CAF Champions league winners TP Mazembe of DRC, and Zambia’s Green Buffaloes.

Tanzanian giant Simba and Yanga will not be gracing the touranament as they prepare for the Caf champions league whichs starts in August.

CECAFA secretary general Nicholas Musonye says preparations for the event are at an advanced stage with the host nation’s Government of Rwanda, federation FERWAFA and CECAFA working very closely to ensure that we deliver a credible competition. “This year marks 25 years of Rwanda's liberation and the 2019 CECAFA-Kagame cup is part of the monumental history in the great country of Rwanda.

He also added that the matches shall be spread in Kigali City, Rubavu and Huye Districts to enable Rwandese citizens and neighbouring countries watch matches Live, with partners Azam TV transmitting the matches Live across the region.

The draw for the tournament will take place tomorrow in Kigali

Ends