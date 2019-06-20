Close

CECAFA

Record 13 teams for CECAFA Kagame cup

13 teams set for Cecafa club championship.

In Summary

• 13 teams set for Cecafa club championship.

• Simba and Yanga give tournament wide berth .

by GEORGE AJWALA Sports Reporter
Sports
20 June 2019 - 00:00
Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Secretary General Nicholas Musonye
Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Secretary General Nicholas Musonye
Image: File

A record 13 teams have registered for this years 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup slated for Kigali,  Rwanda next month.

Clubs that have so far confirmed their participation are Kenya’s  Gor Mahia and Bandari, hosts  Rayon Sport and APR, defending champions  Azam of Tanzania KMC,  KCCA, and Proline of Uganda. Others are Zanzibar’s KMKM,  Djibouti’ AS Ports, Somali’s  Heegan,  and former CAF Champions league winners TP Mazembe of  DRC,  and Zambia’s Green Buffaloes.

Tanzanian giant Simba and Yanga will not be gracing the touranament as they prepare for the Caf champions league whichs starts in August.

 

CECAFA secretary general Nicholas Musonye says preparations for the event are at an advanced stage with the host nation’s Government of Rwanda,  federation FERWAFA and CECAFA working very closely to ensure that we deliver a credible competition.   “This year marks 25 years of Rwanda's liberation and the 2019 CECAFA-Kagame cup is part of the monumental history in the great country of Rwanda.

He also added that the matches shall be spread in Kigali City, Rubavu and Huye Districts to enable Rwandese citizens and neighbouring countries watch matches Live, with partners Azam TV transmitting the matches Live across the region.

The draw for the tournament will take place tomorrow in Kigali

Ends

MORE:

Musonye says Cecafa will help Harambee Starlets’

Harambee Starlets will begin their quest for the Cecafa women’s championship with a tough fixture against hosts Ugandan when the inaugural regional ...
Sports
2 years ago

Kenya to host Cecafa Under-17 women’s show, says Musonye

Kenya will host this year’s Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Under-17 women’s Challenge Cup.Cecafa secretary ...
Sports
4 months ago

Rwanda handed rights to host Cecafa Senior Challege Cup tourney

Rwanda has been picked as host nation for the 2015 Council of East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup tournament in November while Tanzania ...
Sports
4 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE AJWALA Sports Reporter
Sports
20 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Who is who in the Harambee Stars squad to Afcon?
    1w ago Football

  2. Harambee Stars land in Cairo ahead of Afcon kick off
    19h ago Football

  3. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1mo ago Football

  4. New Look of Cup of Nations clouded by concerns
    3h ago Football

  5. Kisumu all set for Elgon Cup
    19h ago Rugby

Latest Videos