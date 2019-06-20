Champions Sulumeti begin title defence on a high

Bishop Sulumeti Girls volleyball team booked an early semi-final slot with a game to spare as the Western region Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association got underway at Bungoma High School yesterday.

The side, coached by Sam Wanyama, won their opening two matches, beating bitter rivals and former giants Lugulu Girls 3-1 (25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21) before strolling to a 3-0 (25-8,25-6,25-8) win over Kingandole in their second match.

Sulumeti will now parade against newcomers Erusui in their final match today as they lie in wait for Pool ‘B’ second-place finishers in the semi-finals, also set for today.

On another hand, Lugulu redeemed themselves with an easy 3-0 (25-7,25-9, 25-3) win over Lusui in their second match and will now line up against Kingandole during their last match today.

Wanyama said the win places them in a good place in the competition with their target being the nationals.

“It is a big relief that we won against our rivals Lugulu in the first match and that is a morale booster,” said Wanyama.

“However it’s too early to call for celebrations but we are determined to go all the way to the national. Last year we finished fourth at the nationals and we are keen to improve on our performance and make our debut at the East Africa Games in Tanzania.”

Meanwhile, a clash between former East Africa boys' under 19 football champions Barding and former Nyanza kings Kisumu Day will be the highlight of Day One of the Nyanza regional games today.

The game which will be played at Kisumu Boys has been termed ‘as a final, before the final’.

Barding, the 2016 Nyanza regional champions will be looking to make a comeback to the national showpiece while Kisumu is seeking to utilize home advantage.

Barding coach Wellington Murwayi said: “We respect our opponents but our aim is to win our opening match. It is very critical.”

His counterpart, Bernard Oluoch, said his boys will fight like warriors to make it to nationals.

In the second game of the day, Kisumu Day will play Agoro Sare while Barding battle it out with Nyamira County champions and debutants Nyakongo High.

Debutants Awasi open their campaign against Kisii County’s Gesero before taking on Tom Mboya in the afternoon. Awasi coach Joseph Mang’uro is eyeing a dream start.

“Our strategy is to take one game at a time. We have had good preparations and the boys are raring to go,” said Mang’uro.

In other matches, newbies Nyakongo and Agoro Sare will face off with Kodero Bara battling it out with Gesero.

Kodero Bara will then battle Tom Mboya in another game. However, the participation of Agoro Sare in Under 19 football tournament is in doubt after Simbi moved to court to challenge the decision to disqualify the school.

Kobala will start their girl’s football title defence against Bondo Kosiemo in group ‘A’ with favourites Nyakach playing St Mathews Mulumba.

Kobala will hope to make an easy passage to the semi-final with a date against Magadi in the second match. At the same time, Nduru Girls will represent Kisii County in girls under 19 soccer after Omobera were disqualified for fielding ineligible players.

Fireworks are expected in volleyball with defending champions Mogonga High from Kisii County ready to defend their title. Mogonga, under coach Nathan Kiptoo start their title defense against Thurdibuoro before taking on Nyamira County champions Riomego SDA.

Coach Kiptoo is confident his team will successfully defend their title. “We expect a tough tournament but we want to retain the title and proceed to nationals,” Kiptoo said.

Mogonga’s archrivals Sengera SDA will hope to retain ther title which they lost to Mogonga last year. Sengera play St Joseph’s Kisumu in the first match before playing Ambira.

In the girl’s category, Kisii County champions St Vincent Omwari will face a baptism of fire against defending champions Nyakach Girls. Four time regional champions St Anne’s Sega will be up against Koru Girls in the first match. Sega lost the regional title to Nyakach last year.