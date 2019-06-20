Beef up your squad, Kisumu All Stars told

Football Kenya Federation National Executive Committee Member for Nyanza Joseph Andere wants Kisumu All Stars to beef up the squad ahead of their SportPesa Premier League bow next season.

“First of all, I want to congratulate the team for their promotion to the top tier. For the team to compete in the league, they have to sign experienced players to blend with the youngsters,” said Andere.

Andere, who spoke at Gusii Stadium during the ongoing training for referees, said the qualification of Kisumu All Stars, popularly known as the Blue Eagles, is a big plus for Nyanza region.

“We now have four teams in the Premier League. This is good for the development of the game,” added Andere. Other teams participating in the KPL from Nyanza are Sony Sugar, Chemelil and Western Stima.

Sources at the club indicated the team is eyeing about eight players in the current transfer window.

Andere praised Kisumu County Sports Minister, Achia Alai for overseeing the qualification of the team to KPL.

“She has done a commendable job. Ministers in other counties should emulate her,” Andere observed.

Kisumu All Stars gained automatic promotion to the top tier alongside National Super League winners Wazito to replace automatically relegated Vihiga United and Mt Kenya .

Andere also said that Kisii-based NSL side Shabana has a chance of qualifying for the KPL next season.

“Shabana is one of the most supported teams in the NSL. They have a good stadium and should focus on qualifying for the Premier League,” added Andere.

At the same time, Kisii Governor James Ongwae says the second phase of upgrading Gusii Stadium will kick off in August.

Ongwae, who spoke at Gusii stadium during the Physical Endurance Test for referees said FKF should consider having high profile matches at the facility.

“The inner perimeter fence has been completed. In the second phase, more terraces will be constructed,” said the Governor.

He said that Shabana and Gusii Starlets will from next season start paying for the use of the facility. Shabana has been paying 20 per cent of the gate collections to the county government.