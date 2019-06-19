Jepleting eyes slot for Team Kenya in AAG in 5000 meters

Former world military games 1,500m bronze medalist Selah Jepleting will be trying her luck in the 5,000m as the national track and field-cum-All Africa Games trials set for this weekend at Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The Kenya Defence Forces runner will be making her first national championships, competing in 5,000m, graduating from the three and a half lap race Jepleting said she will be working her way to cut into Team Kenya ahead of All Africa Games championships set for Casablanca, Morocco in August.

“I am making transition into the 5,000m and if I can't make the Africa team, my main focus will be the world championships in Doha, that will be my main aim,” said Jepleting.

In the Athletics Kenya Track and Field series, Jepleting competed at the Mumias and Narok meetings hence qualifying for the national championships call up.

“I have had mixed results in the two meetings but I tested myself and found that I am capable of running well in the race. I know the race will be tough looking at the line-up but I don’t fear the challenge that will be exhibited at the championships,” added Jepleting.

Jepleting has worked on her stamina and endurance which is a key component in the long-distance races” I have been working on stamina and endurance in training as I will be competing against seasoned runners but am confident in my ability “

She will be up against world cross country champion Hellen Obiri, former Commonwealth games champion Mercy Cherono, Lilian Kasait, Margaret Chelimo, Pascalia Jepkorir, Gloria Kite, Eva Cherono among others. Despite her being listed to compete in the 1,500m race, the runner will be transiting for better results on Friday and Saturday.