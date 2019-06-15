Simbi striped of Homa Bay soccer title and banned for two years

Homa Bay County secondary schools boys' Under-19 soccer champions Simbi have been stripped the title and banned for two years.

Simbi were found guilty of fielding ineligible players in their 9-8 on post-match penalties win in the semi-final against Agoro Sare during the Homa Bay County championships.

Agoro Sare appealed on the grounds that Simbi fielded two ineligible players, according to Homa Bay County Secondary Schools Sports Association secretary Gerald Onyango.

“After hearing the case at the County Director of Education’s office, the jury found Simbi guilty of breaching the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) constitution and ordered the return of the trophy,” said Onyango.

"Following the disqualification of Simbi, Agoro Sare will take up Homa Bay County’s second place at the regionals to be held at Kisumu Boys from Wednesday next week," added Onyango. Simbi beat Tom Mboya 1-0 in the finals at Ringa Boys on Saturday last week.

Agoro Sare, under the tutelage of James Momanyi, are an emerging sports powerhouse in Nyanza region. In Term one, the school won the boys' basketball and rugby 7’s titles.

Yesterday, NSSSA secretary Tom Odhiambo said Homa Bays' runners up Tom Mboya replaces Simbi in Pool ‘A’. Other teams in the group are Gesero (Kisii), Kodero Bara (Migori0 and Awasi (Kisumu).

Agoro Sare replaces Tom Mboya in Pool ‘B’ which also has former East Africa champions Barding, Kisumu Day and representatives from Nyamira County.