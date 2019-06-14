Underdogs Awasi warn rivals ahead of the regional title

Debutants Awasi have sounded a warning to rivals ahead of the Nyanza region ball games at Kisumu Boys next week.

Yesterday, coach and Principal Joseph Mang’uro admitted that they are underdogs in Pool ‘A’ which has been dubbed the group of death. Other teams in the group are debutants Simbi, Kodero Bara and Kisii County’s Gesero.

“We respect our opponents but we don’t fear them. We are ready for any team which comes our way,” added the former Kisumu Day coach.

Mang’uro said their target is to win the regional title in their first attempt. “The boys are motivated and dedicated and their aim is to lift the title,” he noted.

Speaking in Kisumu, Mang’uro added: “This is something we have been preparing for the last three years. I have the support of the board and community.”

Mang’uro identified captain Sharrif Ali, midfield wizard Hillary Ochieng’ and left back Brian Ochieng as his key players ahead of the regional extravaganza. During the Kisumu County finals, Awasi lost 1-0 to Kisumu Day.

At the same time, 2016 East Africa secondary schools champions Barding will be making a comeback to the regionals. Barding beat minnows Gunya 5-4 on post-match penalties to seal a place at the regional showpiece.

A confident Barding coach Wellington Murwayi yesterday said they have set sights on the East Africa championships.

“I want to announce to Kenyans that Barding is back. We want to repeat the 2016 heroics because we have a very good team,” added Murwayi.

He named Kisumu Day as his main threat in Pool ‘B’. Other teams in the group are debutants Tom Mboya and a team from Nyamira County. The Nyamira finals will be played on Monday when schools resume from half term.