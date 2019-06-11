A sigh of relief as Multichoice commits to relay Afcon live

It’s a reprieve for Kenyan fans who will not travel to Egypt to witness Harambee Stars return to the Africa Cup of Nations after 15 years in the cold as entertainment brand Multichoice has committed to air all the 52 matches live.

Stars are set to grace the continental showpiece as they are placed in Pool ‘C’ alongside Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania and the brand through DStv and GOtv are keen to bring the matches live and in High Definition (HD).

Fans will be able to catch the action live from Egypt on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family, Access and on GOtv Max and Plus. Subscribers on DStv Access and GOtv Plus will receive select games throughout the period of the tournament.

DStv subscribers on Family, Compact Plus, GOtv will also carry the overflow games for the final round of the group stages where matches kick off simultaneously.

Compact and Premium will have two Afcon SuperSport channels, SuperSport 7 (Channel 207) and SuperSport 10 (Channel 210) while GOtv subscribers on the Max package can watch the games on SuperSport Select 4 with select matches on the GOtv Plus package on SuperSport Select 2.

SuperSport 10 on DStv and Select 2 on. The kick-off match between host country Egypt and Zimbabwe on June 21 is scheduled to begin at 11 pm and will air on SS7, SS10, Select 2 and Select 4.

MultiChoice Kenya General Manager for Commercial Simon Kariithi while unveiling the packages said: “African football has grown to produce some of the best talent in the world.

"This year’s 2019 Afcon Games will definitely be a showcase of skill and strength. We are excited to deliver this excitement to our subscribers on DStv and GOtv direct into their hands and living rooms.

"As a company, we remain committed to grow Africa’s local talent and grow Africa’s people into vibrant powerhouses and what better way to give accord the stars of this continent a platform that can bring people around shared passions.”