Wacu hopes to be available for next month's Africa show as she links up with her Seychelles side

National women’s volleyball team setter Jane Wacu is hoping to be available for selection ahead of the African Nations Championship set for July 5-15 in Cairo, Egypt.

The sensational setter, who was part of the team that recently qualified for the All Africa Games set for Morocco in August, left the country last week to link up with her Seychelles’ side Anse Royale.

Wacu said the Seychelles league has hit homestretch and she saw it fit to be part of her current club at this time when they really need her services.

“It’s unfortunate I won’t continue training under the FIVB attached coach Shailen Ramdoo for quite some time because I had to leave for Seychelles. However, I’m glad the tactician furnished me with the training program and I intend to religiously adhere to it,” said Wacu, who plays for the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national league champions Kenya Prisons’ locally.

She added: “However, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the dates for African Nations Championship will not collide with our league matches here. Playing for the national team is always fulfilling but we will wait to see how all these will pan out.”

The former Tetu high school player at the same time said the upcoming setting duo of Joy Lusaneka and fast-rising Esther Mutinda have grown in confidence and have shown interest in taking over the baton.

“Honestly, Lusaneka has grown in confidence and has come of age. I could see it during the training sessions and I’m happy for her and I hope that she will keep pushing,” noted Wacu.

She continued: “For Mutinda, she can only get better. It’s always good to see your young ones, especially those you play within the same position, aspire to even be better than you and I’m happy for the two and any other upcoming player.”