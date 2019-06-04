Shabana players boycott game against AP over salary arrears

Fifteen Shabana FC players and two officials have been on strike for the past one week over delay in their salary.

The 15 players, alongside assistant coach Andrew Kanuli and fitness coach Andrew Ongwae, skipped Shabana’s barren draw with Administration Police at Gusii Stadium, leaving coach Gilbert Selebwa with only 14 players to choose from. Selebwa praised the players who showed up for the game and slammed the mutineers.

“With all the problems we had during the week, these players, mostly reserves, have had a very outstanding performance. They have the team at heart,” added Selebwa.

“It was unfair for the players to boycott training because they had been paid three-quarters of the April salaries. It’s also disheartening that members of the technical bench decided to incite the players. It’s up to the club’s management to decide the fate of those who boycotted training,” said Selebwa.

However, Kanuli denied the allegations of sabotage. “I have sacrificed a lot for this team and to accuse me of sabotage is wrong. The players were asking for April and May salary arrears,” he said.

The coach said the team that played Shabana will be given a chance in the last two games against promotion-chasing Nairobi Stima in Naivasha on Wednesday and Talanta on Saturday at Gusii Stadium.

His AP counterpart Samson Gitau defended the team's 18 draws in the NSL this season. “A draw is better than a loss. We have had a good season and we aim to finish in a top 10 position,” added Gitau, a former Shabana player. He said next season, AP will chase for promotion to the SportPesa Premier League.