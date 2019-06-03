How Shujaa escaped the drop

Former Kenya skipper Andrew Amonde's half-time speech during their final group match against Wales galvanised Kenya to ward off relegation at the Paris Sevens over the weekend.

Shujaa trailed 14-7 at the break but Amonde's wise words spurred the young side to beat Wales 26-21 in an epic match.

"One thing boys. Our life is here. It depends on everyone. What do you want to do? Our lives are on the line and we must deliver,” said Amonde.

The squad, with lots of rookies within the ranks, acted on Amonde words to bully the Welsh into submission in a gripping contest.

A brace of tries by Nelson Oyoo, Jeff Oluoch and Bush Mwale and three conversions by Johnstone Olindi saw Kenya qualify for the main cup quarters for the first time this season, securing 10 points that put them on the front foot in the race to avoid the drop against Japan and Wales.

Despite their efforts, Kenya finished the 10-leg series at 13th with 37 points, their lowest points tally since earning core status 16 years ago.

Shujaa flyhalf Johnstone Olindi said they were defending country's integrity and had to make the cup quarters after a 19-19 draw with to Australia and a 29-10 loss to South Africa.

"We wanted it more and we fought and scraped for every ball. We knew what was at stake and the team delivered,” said Olindi.

South Africa and Scotland 'helped' Kenya's cause by beating Australia 19-17 and Japan 22-21 respectively.

In the main cup quarters yesterday, Kenya lost 26-14 to USA in an entertaining contest to drop to fifth place playoff. Shujaa took the game by the scruff of the neck and Johnston Olindi broke the deadlock by scoring and converting an early try. Steve Tomasin levelled matters for the USA with a well-taken try which was not converted as Kenya led 7-5. Jeff Oluoch then showed the USA a clean pair of heels then offloaded the ball to Nelson Oyoo who touched down with Olindi converting for a 14- 5 lead.

Kevon Williams crossed the line for the Americans on the stroke of half time with playmaker Madison Hughes kicking over the conversion for a 14 -12 lead at the interval.

On resumption, Matai Leuta and Hughes scored a try each with the Hughes converting both to send the Americans to the semis.

In the playoff match against France, Kenya lost 26-21 in sudden death. Nelson Oyoo scored twice with Cyprian Kuto scoring once.