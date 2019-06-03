FKF's management of Harambee Stars unfortunate, says Nyamweya

Former Football Kenya Federation president Sam Nyamweya has taken a shot at the national governing body despite them masterminding Harambee Stars return to Africa Cup of Nations set for Egypt later this month.

While lauding the government’s role in Sebastien Migne’s stirring achievement, Nyamweya did not hold back in castigating Nick Mwendwa’s reign.

“I take this chance to appreciate to thank the government of Kenya and more so the President of Kenya H.E Uhuru Kenyatta for the support accorded to the national team Harambee Stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations,” said Nyamweya.

“I further appreciate the efforts the players put in placing Kenya on the international footballing map by qualifying for the continental championships. But it’s unfortunate the way the team has been managed by the leadership of the Football Kenya Federation in the run-up to the Cup of Nations.”

“Harambee Stars belongs to the entire country. The team is a symbol of unity. The team has brought pride to this nation when politics and tribalism seemed to divide the people,” he added.

“We are left to wonder how Harambee Stars was sneaked out of the country to France where they will train ahead of Afcon. The Kenya government has financed the team’s preparation for the Afcon yet Kenyans have not been told who, apart from the players and technical staff, is in the contingent that has gone to France for the pre-tournament preparations.”

“We are still questioning the choice of France as a training base for the team yet the competition will be held in Egypt, whose climatic conditions are different from France. Our confidence as Kenyans has also been deflated by the selection of the players. How was the top scorer in the Kenyan Premier League Allan Wanga left out yet un-attached players are in the team. But as a nation we will play our patriotic role and support the Harambee Stars. We remain confident our boys will never disappoint.”