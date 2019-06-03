Experience crucial in Mombasa win, says Ataro

Kenya Hockey Union Premier League champions Telkom coach Josephine Ataro has cited experience and technical ability as their weapon of choice as they dominated the Mombasa County five-a-side tournament over the weekend.

The heavily decorated African queens defeated Young Rovers 3-1 to lay their hands on the trophy and Ataro said her team's experience in bigger tournaments, coupled with technical ability proved to be the difference.

She said: "We emerged the best because of our experience. We have played in bigger tournaments than this but we did not have to underrate any team. That is why we deservedly won the title."

"Technically, I think we did so well and everyone adapted to the rhythm of the game. Thumbs up to Lilian Aura for running the show. Her energy, athleticism and all-round play has been good. We embark on the league after a thorough evaluation of ourselves."

Babra Simiyu opened the scoring in the fifth minute but young Rovers equalised in the 11th via Rose Akoth. Aura's double in the 17th and 19th minute sealed victory.

Parklands won in the men's edition, beating Mvita Marine 4-3 . Coach Kul Suri said that this boys are now fitter as they bid to build on the momentum. "The boys have had a good experience and look sharper now. We hope to build momentum in the league," said Suri.

Erick Kidware scored a brace in the 7th and 20th minute as Dan Onyango (third minute and Owen Oduor (19th) also netted for Parklands. Steve Nyasani, Amos Wangwera and George Omondi scored for Mvita in the third, 11th and 20th minute respectively.