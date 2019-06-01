YouTube pro golfer Charania takes advantage of technology ahead of KCB Karen Masters

Windsor resident professional Rizwan Charania has been keeping track of his swing changes from his foreign-based coach ahead of his 2019 KCB Karen Masters campaign.

Charania, a former Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) chairman, is using video technology to improve some aspects of his swing that should come in handy in the third edition of the Sunshine Tour-sanctioned event between June 27 and 31.

"I’m constantly trying to improve on my swing and I realise it is closer to where I want it to be. I’m also working on my fitness which I believe will be of help during the Karen Masters," said Charania.

Peter Tupling, who is based in the UK has been imparting valuable experience to Charania with online video corrections on how to up his short and long game.

"We rarely meet but exchange ideas online. From here, we work via video feed and he imparts lots of skills. I see him a couple of times a year, either I go there or he comes here. He has been my mentor for over 10 years and I'm very appreciative," Charania said.

Charania, who won the last round of the Safari Tour, added: "I just want to play well. I’m not putting any pressure on myself but just to trust the changes and see how it holds up under pressure."

Like the world-beating YouTube athlete Julius Yego, Charania believes online videos are taking his game to the next level.

"Yes! It’s been a very important aspect of my improvements as a teaching pro as well as a player. We have partnered with five clubs and offer great rates to play. I run the Go Golf with my brother. Go Golf ran a simulator setup at the Magical Kenya Open where onlookers and club members savoured the rare opportunity to practice their range skills on a computerised system."

"The system shows critical information from club speed, to launch angles, to spin rates. A great tool to fit clubs and also to understand your ball flights and distances with different clubs. In this day and age, you cannot shy away from technology, instead embrace it and this is one of the tactics I'm using to bolster my game and my business option," said Charania.