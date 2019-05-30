MP Milembe joins Leopards' race for top seat

Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba has thrown his hat in the ring for the AFC Leopards' chairmanship contest on June 23.

Milemba, whose motto is Make Leopards Great Again, said there was dire need to revive the team's past glory by electing passionate and focused leaders.

Milemba will be up against Dan Shikanda, Boniface Ambani, Ronald Namai and Richard Ekhalie, who have declared interest in the top seat.

The contestants are now battling to meet the requirements set out by the body mandated to oversee the smooth elections of the club.

Milemba, who has had a passion for football since his days at Bungoma High School, revealed that AFC Leopards were in a bad shape and on the verge of collapse.

"The club needs proper structures and good leadership to revive itself.

“Leopards are losing their greatness and can even collapse. That would be very wrong for our age group and we shall be held accountable.

"I want to see AFC Leopards back on their feet and I hope to raise funds and sacrifice my own resources to ensure this happens if elected,” Milemba stated.

He said if elected, he would bring all supporters, stakeholders and well-wishers together to make Leopards great again.

Milemba, who is also a life member of AFC Leopards, extended an olive branch to his opponents for the chairman’s seat to shelve their ambitions and join him in order to form a formidable team to revive the club.

“I don’t need opponents and I don’t have opponents. What I want is for those who are interested in the seat to join hands with me so that we can form a team of rivals as Abraham Lincoln said,” said the unionist.

He added: "We are already having talks with Shikanda and will soon be inviting all the contesters for a meeting to discuss the way forward."

“Given my exposure as a trade unionist and a politician I’m able to seek support from within and even the outside of the country like Switzerland, where I have friends. I will form a team of sharp minds who can write proposals to raise funds for AFC Leopards,” he noted.