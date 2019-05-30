Allan Wanga dropped from Harambee Stars AFCON squad

Kakamega Homeboyz’ striker Allan Wanga has been dropped from Harambee Stars squad for AFCON.

Wanga was the biggest casualty as coach Sebastien Migne unveiled his final Harambee Stars squad on Thursday at Safari Park Hotel.

The team departs Friday for a three-week boot camp in France before connecting to Egypt for the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt on June 18.

Wanga, who has netted 18 goals in the recently concluded SportPesa Premier League season, was left behind alongside AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza and Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire.

Migne was initially set to name 26 players but drafted Portuguese-based Clifton Miheso in the team as a replacement to Paul Were, who made it to the team despite having an harmstring.

Former Sharks centre forward Masoud Juma was a suprise inclusion in the team ahead of Wanga as the former has been out of competitive football since parting ways with his United Arab Emirates based employers.

The squad which is set to leave tomorrow and link up with the rest of the foreign based who were unavailable for the training held at Kasarani and will later be whittled to 23 ten days prior to the finals.

The team is planning to play two friendly against Madagascar in France and later face DR Congo on June 15 in Madrid before heading to Egypt.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo

Defenders

Abud Omar, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Eric Ouma

Midfielders

Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ovella Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johanna, Paul Were, Cliffton Miheso, Johanna Omollo

Forwards

John Avire, Masud Juma, Christopher Mbamba, Michael Olunga

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday told Harambee Stars players to always be at their best and to ensure they represent the country well while in Egypt for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The President spoke when he flagged off the team at State House, Nairobi ahead of the continental championships which will to be held between June 21st and July 19th.

While handing the national flag to the team, President Kenyatta told the players and the technical team to be good ambassadors for the country even if they do not win the finals.

"It is not about winning but giving your best. That is the most important thing. You are out there flying the Kenyan flag,” said the President.

The team which leaves the country tonight, will be based at Marcoussis, south of Paris where they will pitch their training camp.

During their stay in France, Harambee Stars will play two friendly matches against Madagascar and DRC Congo before heading out to Cairo for the games.It is the first time in 15 years that Harambee Stars is participating in the biannual event. The team was last at the championship in 2004.

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne thanked President Kenyatta for ensuring that the team received full support through the National Sports Fund.

“We endeavour to represent the country well. Thank you for your support,” said the coach who leads a 27-member team for the tournament in Egypt.Fourteen of the players are already in Europe.

President Kenyatta assured the team of continued support saying Kenya’s comeback to the continental tournament marks an important milestone for the country.

“A journey begins with a single step. The sports fund is the first step in ensuring that all our national teams are properly funded and supported,” said the President.

Kenya will play its first game against Algeria on June 23rd before facing neighbours Taifa Stars of Tanzania on June 27th followed by Senegal on July 1st.

Before qualifying for the championship, Harambee Stars played return matches against Sierra Leone, Ghana and Ethiopia finishing 2nd in qualification group C.Sports , Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed who accompanied the team to State House said her ministry had disbursed over Shs 244 million to Football Kenya Federation to facilitate AFCON preparations.

Kenya’s qualification and participation in AFCON is a major milestone for the country whose sports profile is on the rise.

The Kenya Rugby Junior team has already qualified for the World Rugby Trophy slated for July in Brazil while "Malkia Strikers", the National Women Volleyball team, recently qualified unbeaten for the 2019 Africa Games to be held in Rabat, Morocco.