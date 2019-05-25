Sofapaka bags award and vows to push for the ‘Golden Boot’ to the end

Sofapaka forward Umaru Kasumba will not be distracted in his bid to win the Kenya Premier League top scorer’s award by the recent invite for trials by a German-based club.

Kasumba, who was named the April SportPesa/LG Player of the Month, has been rumoured to have landed a lucrative deal to German but said he is keen to clinch the individual award before focusing on the deal.

Kasumba admitted to having been contacted by a German-based club but he has revealed his target of claiming the Golden Boot and later work on the deal.

The striker trails the leading top scorer Allan Wanga by a goal and his contract with Sofapaka is set to elapse at the end of the current season.

“I want to concentrate on securing the ‘Golden Boot’ first then I will work on the deal later. The February award motivated me to work harder and this one will push me to bang in more goals in the remaining two fixtures. I am a believer and I know the ‘Golden Boot’ is mine to lose despite trailing my closest challenger by a goal. I have been contacted by a German-based club, who want my services but I am committed first to achieve my dream and later check on the deal.”

The former SC Villa striker was almost a sure bet for selection to the Uganda national team to the Africa Cup of Nations but was overlooked when coach Sebastian Desabre named his squad. He, however, feels the time was not ripe for him to be considered.

“I have done my part and it is upon selectors to see if I’m good enough for the national team or not. But I’m a patient man and if I’m not called up then it means the time is not ripe for me.

Meanwhile, that will not derail my ambitions to reach the top. I just need to keep doing my best and everything will come like this award.”

The clinical forward saw off competition from AFC Leopards’ Whyvonne Isuza, Kakamega Homeboyz’ Allan Wanga and Ulinzi Stars’ Enosh Ochieng to win the award.

He garnered 23 points while Isuza came in a close second with 21. Wanga was third with 16 while Enosh Ochieng picked 10 votes.

The recognition came with Sh100 000 courtesy of sponsors SportPesa, a personalised trophy and a 49 inch LG TV. His team also pocketed Sh100, 000

Kasumba becomes the fourth recipient of the award this season after Peter Thiong’o, Abdallah Hassan and Justin Ndikumana.

The trio won the December, January and March awards respectively. He becomes the second player after Enock Agwanda to bag two SportPesa/LG player of the month award in one season.