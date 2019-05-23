KCB winger sets sights on London and Paris legs after leading bankers to victory

Fresh from defending the Kenya Cup crown over the weekend, Kenya Sevens skipper Jacob Ojee has now set his sights on ensuring Shujaa are not relegated from the Worlds Seven Series

The star winger missed the Hong Kong and Singapore legs due to examinations.

Ojee was the 'Man of the Match' for the bankers as they bagged seventh Kenya Cup crown after beating Kabras 23-15 in the final at the Kakamega showground.

Ojee contributed 18 points to the win with a try, three penalties and two conversions besides an exceptional all-round display.

Ojee said his focus is now on London sevens slated for this weekend, where Kenya will be engaged in a relegation dogfight with Wales and Japan.

Kenya have 26 points, Wales 25 points and Japan on 22 with one of the three, set to be replaced by Ireland at the end of the season.

Ojee said it's a moment of truth for the charges and he hopes they can cope with the pressure.

“I know we have what it takes to live up to the challenger. We know we are in a big fight to maintain our core status and the boys are relishing the challenge," he added.

The team arrived in London on Tuesday and had a recovery session before a light training yesterday.

Kenya face powerhouse Fiji, Samoa and France in a tough Pool 'B' and Ojee is expecting a stern test from three teams.

“We have played them a number of times in the circuit and we need to be competitive to try and get two wins out of three games,” added Ojee.

He said the three-week training period from the last tournament in Singapore has been adequate to correct the weaknesses in the squad. “Our one-on-tackle must improve and our defence on the wings must be better."

He credited the return of senior players, Andrew Amonde, Jeff Oluoch and Dan Sikuta to an improvement in the breakdown and scrummaging.

“The three are very experienced players and you can see the impact they bring to the team. They will be key for us in this leg and the final leg in Paris next week," added Ojee.