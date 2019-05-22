Gyan retires

Ghana striker Gyan calls time on an international career

• Striker Gyan has not featured for the side since September 2017 after persistent injury problems.

• Gyan’s six World Cup goals are the most by an African player.

Ghana’s all-time leading goal-scorer Asamoah Gyan announced his international retirement yesterday, a month before the start of the African Nations Cup.

The news follows shortly after he was removed as the national team’s captain.

Striker Gyan has not featured for the side since September 2017 after persistent injury problems and has also battled for game-time with his Turkish club Kayserispor.

“Upon consultation with my family and team, and as an active footballer and captain of the national team, if the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team (squad) of the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament,” Gyan said in a statement.

“I also wish to retire from the national team permanently,” he said. The 33-year-old netted 51 goals in 106 international appearances, both Ghana national team records, which includes scoring at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as three World Cups between 2006 and 2014. Gyan’s six World Cup goals are the most by an African player.

by ACCRA
Sports
22 May 2019 - 00:00

