Real Madrid target Mbappe drops transfer bombshell

Kylian Mbappe has sent shockwaves across Europe by admitting his future may lie away from Paris Saint-Germain.

The World Cup winner was accepting the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award when he gave a speech suggesting he might be about to move on.

He said: “Of course there have been lots of disappointment this season but that is part of football. This is a very important moment for me, I am arriving at maybe the first or second turning point in my career.”

“I have learned so much here, and I feel it’s maybe the time to have more responsibility. Maybe at PSG, that would give me great pleasure, or maybe elsewhere for a new project.”

Just in case you might have thought it was taken out of context, Mbappe emphasised the point in the mixed zone to reporters afterwards. The 20-year-old said: “I said what I had to say. When you are in such an occasion you can send messages, I think I have sent mine. If I speak more it will be too much and that is not the message I wish to send.”

Mbappe’s manager Thomas Tuchel looked shocked as he heard the speech during the awards night.

The France international signed for the Ligue 1 champions in 2017 initially on loan then for a fee of £166million.

Real Madrid reportedly wanted to sign Mbappe before he left Monaco to join PSG and this speech will likely have pricked their ears. The PSG striker has scored 38 goals in 42 appearances this season and set up 17 goals for his team-mates. Tuchel’s side won the French top flight with six games to go but were knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 by Manchester United.

Mbappe, who has already won the World Cup, is likely targeting a Champions League medal and with PSG consistently falling short, a move to the Bernabeu might be the right move.

Real Madrid are ready to make a statement ‘Galactico’ signing this summer and according to France Football, the Spanish giants have made a world-record £240m offer for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, according to the report, is keen for the talented 20-year-old to become the figurehead for Madrid with major changes planned for the squad with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Isco and Karim Benzema among those who could depart.