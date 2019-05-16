Kuto, Wandera and Omondi return to the side ahead of London and Paris legs

Kenya Sevens' coach Paul Murunga has made three changes to the Shujaa squad ahead of the final two legs of the series in London and Paris later this month.

Cyprian Kuto, Brian Wandera and Charles Omondi, who all missed out on a number of legs in the season due to injuries, are back into the travelling delegation to Europe.

Kuto sustained a hip injury in the Vancouver's leg but has recovered to take his position in the 12-man squad. Wandera got injured in Las Vegas where he suffered a rib injury but he has recovered. Omondi got injured in Vegas with an ankle injury.

Murunga has termed the final two tournaments vital if Kenya is to maintain core status for next season. Kenya currently sits 13th with 26 points—one point ahead of Wales ahead of Japan with one team set to be relegated. Murunga said he is confident his charges will secure core status for next season.

"Our season has been tough but the boys have shown resolve character and grit and I strongly believe we will maintain our core status,” added Murunga.

He said the three-week training session has helped the team prepare well for the final two legs of the series.

“During this period, we have addressed all facets of play and worked on our fitness and technical input which will aid us in the final two tournaments,” he added.

Kuto is delighted to be back in the squad. “I am happy to be back in the team so that we can achieve our set targets in these last two legs of the series. I had a hip problem in Vancouver that has since been dealt with from the rehab sessions. I am going to put my best foot forward,” said Cyprian Kuto.

Shujaa face Fiji, Samoa and France in London with the two teams qualifying for the quarterfinals and third and fourth-placed dropping to the Challenge Trophy. The team leaves on Monday morning.

Squad Shujaa full squad: Vincent Onyala (KCB), Andrew Amonde(KCB), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Daniel Sikuta (Kabras), Charles Omondi (Homeboyz), Eden Agero(Quins), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Cyprian Kuto (Homeboyz), Jefferey Oluoch (Homeboyz, Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru), Johnstone Olindi (Homeboyz) and Brian Wandera (Homeboyz).