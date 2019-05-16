Kenya seek to hold a 3-week camp in Japan prior to Olympics

Kenyan teams are likely to benefit from a three-week training camp at Kurume City in Japan prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

A Kenyan delegation drawn from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya and government is currently touring the Kurume City to inspect the facilities ahead of the camp next year.

The Kenyan delegation visited the Kurume city gymnasium which has facilities for volleyball training, a gymnasium and indoor facilities for disciplines such as badminton and table tennis.

The team also met the hosts and discussed the partnership at length including camp duration, accommodation and feeding program during the three-week pre-camp period. Discussions also focused on matters Olympics and Paralympics as they sought to make the athletes stay comfortable.

Sports Principal Secretary Ambassador Kirimi Kaberia made a proposal for the establishment of the Kenya House in Kurume.

He said: “I propose the establishment of the Kenya House in Kurume and this will be done immediately the logistics are finalised. Artefacts and other materials will be mobilised in close collaboration with Kenya. He said: “The exchange program in the field of sport will benefit Kenya because of Japan’s immense technological advancement.”

Kaberia hailed the long-standing bilateral collaborations between the two countries in various fields including education and research.

Kenya’s ambassador to Japan, Solomon Maina, said he expects the partnership to extend beyond next year’s Olympics. He said: “The envisioned partnership will extend beyond sports, cover business and cultural exchanges beyond 2020 Olympics.”

Athletics Kenya president General (retired) Tuwei recounted Kenya’s history in Olympic participation and the importance of Tokyo City to Kenya. He said: “It was in Tokyo in 1964 that Kenya won it’s the first medal through Wilson Kiprugut in men’s 800m having fallen short in the previous two outings. Tokyo, therefore, serves as the onset of Kenya’s long and successful history in getting medals for the past 55years.”

Others in the delegation included 1st deputy president NOC-K Shadrack Maluki and acting secretary general NOC-K Francis Mutuku.