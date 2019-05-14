Amaco invest Sh9.6m in Paul Bitok tourney as two teams from USA confirm

Baylor University (men) and Salt Factory Sports (women) teams from the United States will feature in next weekend’s Paul Bitok International tournament in Eldoret sponsored by the Africa Merchant Assurance Company Limited (Amaco)

The event brings together clubs that feature in the national league, colleges, secondary schools as well as primary schools.

Other International teams who have shown interest in the two-day event but are yet to confirm are Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (men and women), Uganda Sports Club (men and women), Kampala Capital City Authority, Nemo stars (men) and Police (men)-all from Uganda.

Speaking during the launch yesterday at the Weston Hotel, Paul Bitok Foundation chairman, John Tarus, said they expect all the foreign teams to confirm by Friday to enable them to work out on the logistics.

Tarus said: “We are glad to be partners in this event as the brand continues to grow. We are also extremely happy that two teams from USA will feature in the 13th edition. This means the event has gone worldwide and we are happy.”

Amaco's chief executive officer, Elizabeth Koskei, said the company is keen to invest in nurturing and growing volleyball talent in the country.

“Amaco will continue to support such sporting events both financially and in kind, as we make our mark towards the realisation of Kenya sporting excellence,” she noted.

Kosgei added: “The participation of USA teams is a reflection that the event his beyond the continent and this means there is growth and we can only get better.”

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) vice chairman, Charles Nyaberi said: “This event has a great following in the North Rift and we are glad to associate with it now and going forward."

Amaco has contributed Sh 9.6 million up from last year's Sh9.3 with winners taking home cash prizes and trophies