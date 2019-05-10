Lionesses in tricky pool for World cup cup qualifiers

Kenya Lionesses will face powerhouse South Africa, Uganda and Madagascar in the Women's World Cup qualifiers slated for South Africa in August.

Speaking yesterday, director of women's rugby, Moses Ndale expressed confidence that Kenya have a chance of qualifying to the world event with solid preparation.

"If you look at the pool, it's wide open. The hosts South Africa are just getting back on their feet in terms of 15's rugby, We have played Uganda before and Madagascar are an unknown quantity,” said Ndale.

The team that tops the pool qualifies for the World Cup directly while the second place finisher heads to the repechage.

Ndale said the current crop of players playing the women's game are well on course to play at the highest level.

"The current crop of players we have are certainly some of the best and I hope they can leave a mark in the game in the country and qualify for the World Cup next year in New Zealand,” he added.

The union has appointed Felix Oloo as head coach of the side ahead of the qualifiers. Ndale said with the ongoing franchise competition, Kenya will pick a formidable squad for the qualifiers.

He said the union is building capacity in the women's game and intend to expose more girls to the game at the grassroots. Elsewhere, the inaugural Western Prescott Cup set to start on May 18th has attracted 10 schools.

The event has been divided into two pools and Group A will have Kakamega High, Chavakali, Vihiga, Musingu and St.Peter's Mumias.

Pool B will feature Bungoma High, Kibabii, Friends School Kamusinga, Koyonzo High and Chesamisi.

Pool matches will be played up to June 1 with semifinals set to start on June 8. The finals are planned for June 22. There will be three rounds of pool matches with every team set to play two matches per weekend.