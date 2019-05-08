Sharks seek to end slump against Mathare

One win in nearly a dozen matches is not the kind of form many would associate with the modern Kariobangi Sharks but the sad reality is that they go into their clash with Mathare United this afternoon on the back of their worst run in the top flight league.

Sunday’s 3-0 thrashing by Kakamega Homeboyz was a new low for the club and it was a result that left coach William Muluya’s job under threat.

It’s hard to see how the club bosses would tolerate another such result even if it’s against a team that is as rejuvenated as Mathare.

“It’s our responsibility to get results on the pitch and unfortunately, that has not happened in recent games. We have to stick together as a team and hope luck smiles our way,” said skipper Eric Juma.

Sharks have suffered an unfair spate of injuries to key players with Patilla Omotto, Harrison Mwendwa and Geoffrey Shiveka all in the treatment room.

Without them to hold things together, the team has struggled — a situation that will need to change at Kasarani this afternoon. Meanwhile, Sofapaka felt hard done by the officials when they conceded a late goal that denied them the three points that could have seen them cut the gap at the top to five points. They will hope to make amends this afternoon when they come up against a Western Stima side that have lost their way since their strong start on their return to the Premier League.

Umaru Kasumba, the golden boot-chasing striker will be hoping to continue his good form in front of goal and add to his 16 strikes that have put him on top of the scorers’ chart.

Gor Mahia have gone two games without victory and must be wary of a potential banana skin as they prepare to confront Chemelil Sugar in Kisumu. Dylan Kerr’s charges were rocked by news that striker Dennis Oliech is out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious injury in their goalless stalemate with Stima on Sunday.

The Cypriot will hope the likes of Francis Mustapha, Erisa Ssekisambu and Nicholas Kipkirui step up to share the goal-scoring burden with leading man Jacques Tuyisenge like they have done all season long.

AFC Leopards were brought back down to earth with their first defeat after a fairy tale run of five victories in six matches last time out. They will, however, be however confident of rebounding quickly from that loss with victory over relegation-threatened Zoo Kericho. Vihiga United, another team that is fighting for their top flight life take on Bandari.